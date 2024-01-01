Menu
Get ready to experience the ultimate adventure companion with this stunning 2019 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premier w/EyeSight Package, available now at Fraser Auto Sales! This sleek green SUV boasts a spacious and comfortable brown leather interior, perfect for any journey. With only 59,000km on the odometer, this Forester is practically brand new, ready to tackle whatever roads lie ahead.

Powered by a reliable 4-cylinder engine and featuring a smooth CVT transmission, this Forester delivers exceptional fuel efficiency and a smooth, quiet ride. Its all-wheel drive system provides ultimate traction and control, whether youre navigating snowy roads or exploring rugged terrain.

This Forester Premier comes loaded with an impressive array of features designed to enhance your driving experience and keep you safe. Here are five highlights that are sure to impress:

EyeSight Package: Experience the peace of mind that comes with advanced safety technology, including adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, pre-collision braking, and automatic emergency steering.
Heated Steering Wheel and Seats: Stay warm and cozy on chilly mornings with the luxurious comfort of a heated steering wheel and front seats.
Premium Sound System: Enjoy your favorite tunes with crystal-clear audio quality thanks to the premium sound system.
Leather Seats: Indulge in the ultimate comfort and style with plush leather seats.
Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with confidence, knowing youre alerted to vehicles in your blind spots, helping you stay safe during lane changes.

Dont miss out on the opportunity to own this exceptional 2019 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premier w/EyeSight Package. Visit Fraser Auto Sales today for a test drive!

2019 Subaru Forester

59,000 KM

$23,850

+ tax & licensing
2019 Subaru Forester

2.5i Premier w/EyeSight Pkg

12047017

2019 Subaru Forester

2.5i Premier w/EyeSight Pkg

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

1-778-385-0572

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,850

+ taxes & licensing

Used
59,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2SKEWC5KH505636

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R5636
  • Mileage 59,000 KM

For your safety, we work by appointment only!     To make an appointment please call 778-385-O572             Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information           Doc fee: $695        Dealer # 31214

Get ready to experience the ultimate adventure companion with this stunning 2019 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premier w/EyeSight Package, available now at Fraser Auto Sales! This sleek green SUV boasts a spacious and comfortable brown leather interior, perfect for any journey. With only 59,000km on the odometer, this Forester is practically brand new, ready to tackle whatever roads lie ahead.

Powered by a reliable 4-cylinder engine and featuring a smooth CVT transmission, this Forester delivers exceptional fuel efficiency and a smooth, quiet ride. Its all-wheel drive system provides ultimate traction and control, whether you're navigating snowy roads or exploring rugged terrain.

This Forester Premier comes loaded with an impressive array of features designed to enhance your driving experience and keep you safe. Here are five highlights that are sure to impress:

  1. EyeSight Package: Experience the peace of mind that comes with advanced safety technology, including adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, pre-collision braking, and automatic emergency steering.
  2. Heated Steering Wheel and Seats: Stay warm and cozy on chilly mornings with the luxurious comfort of a heated steering wheel and front seats.
  3. Premium Sound System: Enjoy your favorite tunes with crystal-clear audio quality thanks to the premium sound system.
  4. Leather Seats: Indulge in the ultimate comfort and style with plush leather seats.
  5. Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with confidence, knowing you're alerted to vehicles in your blind spots, helping you stay safe during lane changes.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this exceptional 2019 Subaru Forester 2.5i Premier w/EyeSight Package. Visit Fraser Auto Sales today for a test drive!

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Leather Seats

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Fraser Auto Sales

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

1-778-385-XXXX

1-778-385-0572

$23,850

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Auto Sales

1-778-385-0572

2019 Subaru Forester