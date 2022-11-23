$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Subaru Forester
Convenience Eyesight CVT
34,154KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9355786
- Stock #: L6103
- VIN: JF2SKEGC0KH456103
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 34,154 KM
Vehicle Description
At Pioneer Motors Langley, our team of professionals will guide you to make the right choice for your future vehicle. You will be advised as to the choice of the right vehicle and the best suitable financing for your needs.
No matter which direction your life takes you, the all new 2019 Subaru Forester is ready to get you there. This 2019 Subaru Forester is fresh on our lot in Langley.
The 2019 Subaru Forester has been redesigned inside and out to provide new comfort, technology, and connectivity while sacrificing none of the capability, versatility, and agility you expect from the iconic Forester name. With new technologies like X-Mode and SI-Drive, the 2019 Subaru Forester is now more ready than ever for those rugged mountain passes, while the comfort and infotainment technology keeps you connected and comfortable for the daily drives. This low mileage SUV has just 34,154 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Forester's trim level is Convenience Eyesight CVT. This impressive SUV comes equipped with a 6.5 inch touchscreen infotainment system with STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio), Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, and steering wheel controlled audio. Also included are fog lights, automatic headlights, dual zone automatic climate control, heated seats, a power driver's seat, leather wrapped steering wheel, and aluminum wheels. For even more safety and convenience, this SUV is equipped with Subaru's patented EyeSight complete with pre-collision assist, adaptive cruise control, and lane keep assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Proximity Key, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Seat.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.pioneermotorslangley.com/finance/
Let us make your visit to our dealership as pleasant and rewarding as it can be. All pricing is plus $995 Documentation fee and applicable taxes. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
