Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>For your safety, we work by appointment only!     To make an appointment please call 778-385-O572             Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information           Doc fee: $695        Dealer # 31214</p>

2019 Subaru Impreza

38,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,850

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Subaru Impreza

2.0i Sport 5-door Auto w/EyeSight Pkg

Watch This Vehicle
12120987

2019 Subaru Impreza

2.0i Sport 5-door Auto w/EyeSight Pkg

Location

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

1-778-385-0572

  1. 1737679014
  2. 1737679019
  3. 1737679023
  4. 1737679027
  5. 1737679033
  6. 1737679038
  7. 1737679041
  8. 1737679047
  9. 1737679052
  10. 1737679058
  11. 1737679064
  12. 1737679071
  13. 1737679077
  14. 1737679083
  15. 1737679089
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$18,850

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
38,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4S3GTAE66K3744146

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R4146
  • Mileage 38,000 KM

Vehicle Description

For your safety, we work by appointment only!     To make an appointment please call 778-385-O572             Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information           Doc fee: $695        Dealer # 31214

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fraser Auto Sales

Used 2020 Subaru Crosstrek Touring for sale in Langley, BC
2020 Subaru Crosstrek Touring 79,000 KM $21,850 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda Pilot 4WD 4DR LX for sale in Langley, BC
2017 Honda Pilot 4WD 4DR LX 48,000 KM $23,850 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Hyundai Veloster 3dr Cpe Auto w/Tech for sale in Langley, BC
2014 Hyundai Veloster 3dr Cpe Auto w/Tech 166,000 KM $8,850 + tax & lic

Email Fraser Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fraser Auto Sales

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

Call Dealer

1-778-385-XXXX

(click to show)

1-778-385-0572

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,850

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Auto Sales

1-778-385-0572

Contact Seller
2019 Subaru Impreza