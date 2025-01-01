$28,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Tesla Model 3
2019 Tesla Model 3
Location
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
604-591-8881
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
61,384KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5YJ3E1EA8KF403024
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # P215243
- Mileage 61,384 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
2024 Nissan Altima 25,626 KM $32,996 + tax & lic
2018 Ford EcoSport 87,946 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
2022 Ford Mustang 39,401 KM $36,996 + tax & lic
Email King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
Call Dealer
604-591-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
604-591-8881
2019 Tesla Model 3