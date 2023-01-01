$54,900+ tax & licensing
2019 Tesla Model 3
Long Range AWD Dual Motor, Auto Pilot, NO PST!!
Location
Carboyz Auto Sales
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9472788
- Stock #: B3861(DL#31138)
- VIN: 5YJ3E1EBXKF394027
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 60,140 KM
Vehicle Description
Super Clean with No Accident Declarations and Only 60,140 Kms!! Factory Warranty Remaining!!
2019 Tesla Model 3, Long Range Dual Motor, All Wheel Drive, Loaded with Options Including Auto Pilot, Premium Connectivity, Navigation, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Premium White Heated Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Glass Roof, Backup Camera, Front and Rear Park Aid Sensors, Forward Collision Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Departure Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Power Front Seats, Dual Zone Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Adjustable Steering Wheel, Wifi, Automatic High Beams, Fog Lights, Air Conditioning and So Much More..
Warranty Remaining.. Only 60,140 Kms..
!!! NEW YEAR SALE ON NOW !!!
Priced at Only $54,900.00.. NO PST! (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)
Excellent Finance and Lease Rates Available..
(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!
($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)
Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..
All our Vehicles Come With a:
CARFAX/ICBC Report..
Mechanical/Safety Inspection..
Full Detail..
!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!
Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..
Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...
!!! Winter Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..
Call:
604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..
Text:
604.802.7113..
Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..
WWW.CARBOYZ.CA
Address:
20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC
Vehicle Features
