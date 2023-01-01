Menu
2019 Tesla Model 3

60,140 KM

Details Description Features

$54,900

+ tax & licensing
$54,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

2019 Tesla Model 3

2019 Tesla Model 3

Long Range AWD Dual Motor, Auto Pilot, NO PST!!

2019 Tesla Model 3

Long Range AWD Dual Motor, Auto Pilot, NO PST!!

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$54,900

+ taxes & licensing

60,140KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9472788
  • Stock #: B3861(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EBXKF394027

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # B3861(DL#31138)
  • Mileage 60,140 KM

Vehicle Description

Super Clean with No Accident Declarations and Only 60,140 Kms!! Factory Warranty Remaining!!

 

2019 Tesla Model 3, Long Range Dual Motor, All Wheel Drive, Loaded with Options Including Auto Pilot, Premium Connectivity, Navigation, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Premium White Heated Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Glass Roof, Backup Camera, Front and Rear Park Aid Sensors, Forward Collision Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Departure Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Power Front Seats, Dual Zone Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Adjustable Steering Wheel, Wifi, Automatic High Beams, Fog Lights, Air Conditioning and So Much More..  

 

Warranty Remaining.. Only 60,140 Kms..  

 

!!!  NEW YEAR SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $54,900.00.. NO PST! (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Excellent Finance and Lease Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades.. 

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a:  

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

 Full Detail..

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Winter Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

 Text:

 604.802.7113..

 

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..

WWW.CARBOYZ.CA

 

Address: 

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3861.. 

Dealer# 31138.. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Balance of Factory Warranty
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Electric Motor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

