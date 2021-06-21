2019 Toyota 4Runner

+ taxes & licensing
This Toyota 4Runner delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 4.0 L/241 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Back-Up Camera, Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 17" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks.*This Toyota 4Runner Comes Equipped with These Options *Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: Super ECT 5-Speed Automatic w/OD -inc: lock up torque converter and transmission cooler, Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: P265/70R17 AS -inc: full size spare tire, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Steel Spare Wheel.* Why Buy from Langley Toyota *We offer financing for Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit! We will find you a vehicle that works for your situation, guaranteed! Call (604) 530-3156 - Book a test drive today! Dealer #9497 * Visit Us Today * Come in for a quick visit at Langley Toyota, 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8* Stop By Today *For a must-own Toyota 4Runner come see us at Langley Toyota, 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8. Just minutes away!
