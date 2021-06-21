2019 Toyota Corolla

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 4 , 5 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7461542

7461542 Stock #: PR21036A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour 0221 GALACTIC AQUA MICA

Interior Colour 21 Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 24,500 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Steel Wheels Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Wheel Covers Lane Departure Warning Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Led Headlights Lane Keeping Assist

