Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota Corolla

24,500 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Langley Toyota

604-530-3156

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Corolla

2019 Toyota Corolla

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Langley Toyota

20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

604-530-3156

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

24,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7461542
  • Stock #: PR21036A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour 0221 GALACTIC AQUA MICA
  • Interior Colour 21 Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 24,500 KM

Vehicle Description

This Toyota Corolla boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110 engine powering this Variable transmission. Back-Up Camera, Wheels: 16" Steel w/Full Wheel Covers, VSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC).* This Toyota Corolla Features the Following Options *Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVTi-S) -inc: Intelligent Shift, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Toyota Safety Sense P, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P205/55R16 -inc: T135/80D16, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.* Why Buy from Langley Toyota *We offer financing for Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit! We will find you a vehicle that works for your situation, guaranteed! Call (604) 530-3156 - Book a test drive today! Dealer #9497 * Visit Us Today * Come in for a quick visit at Langley Toyota, 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Langley Toyota, 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Lane Departure Warning
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Langley Toyota

2018 Toyota Tacoma S...
 42,000 KM
$48,990 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Tundra T...
 32,568 KM
$53,990 + tax & lic
2009 Hyundai Elantra
 119,000 KM
$7,990 + tax & lic

Email Langley Toyota

Langley Toyota

Langley Toyota

20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-3156

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory