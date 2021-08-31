Menu
2019 Toyota Corolla

41,534 KM

$20,900

+ tax & licensing
$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

2019 Toyota Corolla

2019 Toyota Corolla

LE Heated Seats, Rev Cam, Bluetooth, One Owner!

2019 Toyota Corolla

LE Heated Seats, Rev Cam, Bluetooth, One Owner!

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

41,534KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7860948
  Stock #: B3685(DL#31138)
  VIN: 2T1BURHE1KC155411

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 41,534 KM

Vehicle Description

Extra Clean!! One Owner, Local BC Car! (Not an Ex-Rental).. With Only 41,534 Kms..

2019 Toyota Corolla LE, 4 Door Sedan, 1.8L 4Cyl., CVT Automatic, Options Include Back Up Camera, Lane Departure Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Seats, 6.1 Inch Touchscreen, Bluetooth Audio, CD Stereo with USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Steering Wheel Controls, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, LED Headlights and So Much More..

 

Warranty Remaining.. Only 41,534 Kms.. 

 

!!! FALL SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $20,900.00.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Excellent Finance Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a: 

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

 Full Detail..

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Fall Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..

WWW.CARBOYZ.CA

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

 Text:

 604.802.7113..

 

Website: 

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address: 

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3685..  

Dealer# 31138..   

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Seats
CD Player
Bluetooth
Balance of Factory Warranty
Automatic Headlights
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

