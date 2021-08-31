Menu
2019 Toyota Tundra

45,132 KM

Details Description Features

$59,990

+ tax & licensing
$59,990

+ taxes & licensing

Langley Toyota

604-530-3156

2019 Toyota Tundra

2019 Toyota Tundra

Platinum

2019 Toyota Tundra

Platinum

Location

Langley Toyota

20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

604-530-3156

$59,990

+ taxes & licensing

45,132KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7675963
  • Stock #: PU5013

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour 01G3 MAGNETIC GREY METALLIC
  • Interior Colour 20 Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 45,132 KM

Vehicle Description

This Toyota Tundra delivers a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/346 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Back-Up Camera, Wheels: 20" Premium Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks, Wheels w/Machined Accents. Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trip Computer, Transmission: Super ECT 6-Speed Automatic -inc: overdrive, sequential shift mode, tow/haul mode, console mounted shift lever, lock up torque converter, transmission cooler and automatic transmission fluid warmer, Trailer Wiring Harness, Toyota Safety Sense P and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Tires: 275/55R20 All Season -inc: 255/70R18 spare tire w/steel wheel, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Systems Monitor.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Navigation System
Bed Liner
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Langley Toyota

Langley Toyota

20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

