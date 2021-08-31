2019 Toyota Tundra

+ taxes & licensing
604-530-3156
20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8
604-530-3156
+ taxes & licensing
This Toyota Tundra delivers a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/346 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Back-Up Camera, Wheels: 20" Premium Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks, Wheels w/Machined Accents.* This Toyota Tundra Features the Following Options *Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trip Computer, Transmission: Super ECT 6-Speed Automatic -inc: overdrive, sequential shift mode, tow/haul mode, console mounted shift lever, lock up torque converter, transmission cooler and automatic transmission fluid warmer, Trailer Wiring Harness, Toyota Safety Sense P and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Tires: 275/55R20 All Season -inc: 255/70R18 spare tire w/steel wheel, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Systems Monitor.* Why Buy from Langley Toyota *We offer financing for Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit! We will find you a vehicle that works for your situation, guaranteed! Call (604) 530-3156 - Book a test drive today! Dealer #9497 * Visit Us Today * Come in for a quick visit at Langley Toyota, 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Langley Toyota, 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8