Come Check Out This Local One Owner No Accident 2019 Volkswagen Golf Gti Autobahn.... This VW Golf Gti Autobahn set in Dark Iron on Titan Black Leather is Loaded with Features such as 7 Speed DSG Automatic Transmission, Driver Assistance Package, 18” Milton Alloy Wheels, Driver Profile Selection, 8.0” Touchscreen Radio and much much more…</p><p class=MsoNormal> </p><p class=MsoNormal><strong><u>Volkswagen Window Sticker</u></strong></p><p class=MsoNoSpacing style=margin-left: 36.0pt; text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>         </span></span></span><!--[endif]-->Driver Assistance Package</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing style=margin-left: 36.0pt; text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>         </span></span></span><!--[endif]-->7 – Speed Automatic DSG with Tiptronic</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing style=margin-left: 36.0pt; text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>         </span></span></span><!--[endif]-->Front Differential Lock</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing style=margin-left: 36.0pt; text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>         </span></span></span><!--[endif]-->18” Milton Alloy Wheels,</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing style=margin-left: 36.0pt; text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>         </span></span></span><!--[endif]-->Driver Profile Selection</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing style=margin-left: 36.0pt; text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-weight: bold;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>         </span></span></span><!--[endif]-->8.0” Touchscreen Radio with sensor, CD Player with Navigation</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing style=margin-left: 36.0pt; text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-weight: bold;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>         </span></span></span><!--[endif]-->Bluetooth</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing style=margin-left: 36.0pt; text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-weight: bold;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>         </span></span></span><!--[endif]-->Sirius XM Radio</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing style=margin-left: 36.0pt; text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-weight: bold;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>         </span></span></span><!--[endif]-->USB Audio</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing style=margin-left: 36.0pt; text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-weight: bold;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>         </span></span></span><!--[endif]-->Cruise Control</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing style=margin-left: 36.0pt; text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-weight: bold;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>         </span></span></span><!--[endif]-->Power Heated Mirrors</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing style=margin-left: 36.0pt; text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-weight: bold;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>         </span></span></span><!--[endif]-->LED Headlights</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing style=margin-left: 36.0pt; text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-weight: bold;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>         </span></span></span><!--[endif]-->LED Tailights</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing style=margin-left: 36.0pt; text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-weight: bold;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>         </span></span></span><!--[endif]-->Dual – Zone Climate Control</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing style=margin-left: 36.0pt; text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-weight: bold;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>         </span></span></span><!--[endif]-->12-way Driver’s Power Seat with Lumbar</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing style=margin-left: 36.0pt; text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-weight: bold;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>         </span></span></span><!--[endif]-->Heated Front Seats</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing style=margin-left: 36.0pt; text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-weight: bold;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>         </span></span></span><!--[endif]-->Leather Seats</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing style=margin-left: 36.0pt; text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-weight: bold;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>         </span></span></span><!--[endif]-->Power Button Start</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing style=margin-left: 36.0pt; text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-weight: bold;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>         </span></span></span><!--[endif]-->Panoramic Sunroof</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing style=margin-left: 36.0pt; text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-weight: bold;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>         </span></span></span><!--[endif]-->Hill Hold Assist</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing style=margin-left: 36.0pt; text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-weight: bold;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>         </span></span></span><!--[endif]-->Automatic Headlights</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing style=margin-left: 36.0pt; text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-weight: bold;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>         </span></span></span><!--[endif]-->Rain Sensing Wipers</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing style=margin-left: 36.0pt; text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-weight: bold;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>         </span></span></span><!--[endif]-->Rear View Camera</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing style=margin-left: 36.0pt; Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.

For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/

$895 Doc Fee

Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227
19987 Fraser Highway
Langley BC
V3A 4E2

Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!

VSA Dealer # 31259

54,847 KM

$28,995

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

54,847KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VW6T7AU5KM001489

  • Exterior Colour Dark Iron
  • Interior Colour TITAN BLACK LEATHER
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 54,847 KM

Come Check Out This Local One Owner No Accident 2019 Volkswagen Golf Gti Autobahn.... This VW Golf Gti Autobahn set in Dark Iron on Titan Black Leather is Loaded with Features such as 7 Speed DSG Automatic Transmission, Driver Assistance Package, 18” Milton Alloy Wheels, Driver Profile Selection, 8.0” Touchscreen Radio and much much more…

 

Volkswagen Window Sticker

·         Driver Assistance Package

·         7 – Speed Automatic DSG with Tiptronic

·         Front Differential Lock

·         18” Milton Alloy Wheels,

·         Driver Profile Selection

·         8.0” Touchscreen Radio with sensor, CD Player with Navigation

·         Bluetooth

·         Sirius XM Radio

·         USB Audio

·         Cruise Control

·         Power Heated Mirrors

·         LED Headlights

·         LED Tailights

·         Dual – Zone Climate Control

·         12-way Driver’s Power Seat with Lumbar

·         Heated Front Seats

·         Leather Seats

·         Power Button Start

·         Panoramic Sunroof

·         Hill Hold Assist

·         Automatic Headlights

·         Rain Sensing Wipers

·         Rear View Camera

·         Adaptive Front – Light System

 

Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.

For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/

 

$895 Doc Fee

 

Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227

19987 Fraser Highway

Langley BC

V3A 4E2

 

Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!

 

VSA Dealer # 31259

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

