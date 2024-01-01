$28,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Golf
Autobahn *Auto, Pano Sunroof, Driver Assist Pkg*
Location
Autoworld
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2
604-510-7227
Certified
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Iron
- Interior Colour TITAN BLACK LEATHER
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 54,847 KM
Vehicle Description
Come Check Out This Local One Owner No Accident 2019 Volkswagen Golf Gti Autobahn.... This VW Golf Gti Autobahn set in Dark Iron on Titan Black Leather is Loaded with Features such as 7 Speed DSG Automatic Transmission, Driver Assistance Package, 18” Milton Alloy Wheels, Driver Profile Selection, 8.0” Touchscreen Radio and much much more…
Volkswagen Window Sticker
· Driver Assistance Package
· 7 – Speed Automatic DSG with Tiptronic
· Front Differential Lock
· 18” Milton Alloy Wheels,
· Driver Profile Selection
· 8.0” Touchscreen Radio with sensor, CD Player with Navigation
· Bluetooth
· Sirius XM Radio
· USB Audio
· Cruise Control
· Power Heated Mirrors
· LED Headlights
· LED Tailights
· Dual – Zone Climate Control
· 12-way Driver’s Power Seat with Lumbar
· Heated Front Seats
· Leather Seats
· Power Button Start
· Panoramic Sunroof
· Hill Hold Assist
· Automatic Headlights
· Rain Sensing Wipers
· Rear View Camera
· Adaptive Front – Light System
Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.
For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/
$895 Doc Fee
Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227
19987 Fraser Highway
Langley BC
V3A 4E2
Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!
VSA Dealer # 31259
Vehicle Features
