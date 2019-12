2019 VW JETTA COMFORTLINE TSI, AUTO, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BLUETOOTH, POWER GROUP, STEERING AUDIO CONTROLS, ECO MODE, AUTO SHUT-OFF, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALARM



** $2495 FOR OPTIONAL WHEEL PACKAGE **



BALANCE OF VOLKSWAGEN FACTORY WARRANTY



UP TO 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS, OAC



BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS, LOW RATES, OPEN LOAN, NO PENALTIES, UP TO 96 MONTHS TERM, OAC



STOCK # C192891



PLUS ADMINISTRATION FEE OF $895 AND 12% TAX



Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control

Steering Wheel Controls

Telescopic Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Seating 5 Passenger

HEATED FRONT SEATS Safety Child Safety Locks

Additional Features Driver Side Airbag

Apple Car Play

Theft Deterrent/Alarm

Anti-lock Brakes / ABS

Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Remote / Keyless Entry

Air Conditioning A/C

Backup / Rear View Camera

Android Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.