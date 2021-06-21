Menu
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

44,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
Langley Toyota

604-530-3156

Execline

Location

20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

44,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: RA21331B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 44,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This Volkswagen Jetta boasts a Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.4 L/85 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Back-Up Camera, Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 17" x 7J Tornado Diamond Alloy.* This Volkswagen Jetta Features the Following Options *Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: Remote Start, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: 205/55R17 All Season, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags.* Why Buy from Langley Toyota *We offer financing for Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit! We will find you a vehicle that works for your situation, guaranteed! Call (604) 530-3156 - Book a test drive today! Dealer #9497 * Visit Us Today * Come in for a quick visit at Langley Toyota, 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Langley Toyota, 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8 to claim your Volkswagen Jetta!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Navigation System
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
