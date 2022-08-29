$47,866+ tax & licensing
$47,866
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Acura RDX
A-Spec
Location
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
604-591-8881
46,967KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9096715
- Stock #: P214595
- VIN: 5J8TC2H62LL803518
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Noir
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 46,967 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
2020 ACURA RDX A-SPEC PANORAMIC SUNROOF - HEATED AND COOLED SEATS - HEATED STEERING - POWER LEATHER SEATS ALLOY WHEELS - REMOTE STARTER - KEYLESS GO WITH PUSH START - REAR SENSORS POWER TAIL GATE - ALSO AMAZING RED LEATHER SEATS - ONE OF THE BEST C...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4