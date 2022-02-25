Menu
2020 BMW 330i

16,215 KM

Details Features

$55,880

+ tax & licensing
$55,880

+ taxes & licensing

BMW Langley

604-533-0269

2020 BMW 330i

2020 BMW 330i

xDrive Sedan (5R79)

2020 BMW 330i

xDrive Sedan (5R79)

Location

BMW Langley

6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

604-533-0269

$55,880

+ taxes & licensing

16,215KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8353548
  • Stock #: AB12328
  • VIN: 3MW5R7J08L8B12328

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Met
  • Interior Colour Black Vernasca Lthr
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # AB12328
  • Mileage 16,215 KM

Vehicle Features

Heated Steering Wheel
WiFi Hotspot
Remote Engine Start
M SPORT PACKAGE
High Gloss Shadow Line
Universal remote control
M Sport Edition
M Sport Suspension
Wireless Charging w/ Extended Bluetooth and USB
Black Sapphire Metallic w/ ZRS
Black Vernasca Leather w/ ZRS
Aluminum Mesh Trim
19inch M Lt/Aly Wheels, Double-Spoke 791 M, Bicolour, A/S RFT
Galvanic Controls
3 keys (2 keys + key card)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

BMW Langley

BMW Langley

6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

