Only 7,549 Kms!! One Owner, Local B.C. Top Model Luxury SUV with NO Accident Claims and Full factory Warranty..
2020 Buick Envision Premium II AWD 2.0L Turbo, 9 Speed Automatic, Fully Loaded with All the Options Including Surround Vision, Driver Confidence Package, Active Package, Adaptive Cruise Control, Front Automatic Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Alert with Lane Change Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Heads Up Display, Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof, Automatic Park Assist, Rear Camera, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Leather Interior, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Hands Free Power Liftgate, 4G WiFi Hot Spot, Wireless Charging, Bluetooth Streaming, Auto High Beams, Rain Sense Front Wipers, Remote Start, Bose Sound System, LED Headlights, Tri-Zone Climate Control, Push Button Start with Keyless Open, Satellite Radio, USB Inputs, A/C, Power Windows, Power Locks, Fog Lights, Trailer Tow Package and So Much More!!
Factory Warranty Remaining.. Only 7,459 Kms..
Priced at Only $41,900.00.. Save over $12,000.00 From New!! (MSRP was $53,448.00) (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)
