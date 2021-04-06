Menu
2020 Buick Envision

7,459 KM

$41,900

+ tax & licensing
Premium II AWD, Nav, Pano Roof, 360 Cam, Top Model

Premium II AWD, Nav, Pano Roof, 360 Cam, Top Model

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

7,459KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6825047
  • Stock #: B3573(DL#31138)
  • VIN: LRBFX4SX8LD169217

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 7,459 KM

!!By Appointment Only!! As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve we have decided to take action to keep our Staff and Customers as Safe as possible by only booking a maximum of 3 to 4 appointments per day.. We will also be following the mandatory social distancing rule by staying at least 6 feet apart at all times..

Please only book an appointment if you are seriously looking to purchase a vehicle, if you do not have any flu like symptoms or have not been out of the Country in the past 14 days..

Thank You to Everyone for your understanding during this crazy time..

((( To book an Appointment Call 604-533-3400, Text 604-802-7113 or Email )))..  

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..

WWW.CARBOYZ.CA

 

Only 7,549 Kms!! One Owner, Local B.C. Top Model Luxury SUV with NO Accident Claims and Full factory Warranty.. 

2020 Buick Envision Premium II AWD 2.0L Turbo, 9 Speed Automatic, Fully Loaded with All the Options Including Surround Vision, Driver Confidence Package, Active Package, Adaptive Cruise Control, Front Automatic Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Alert with Lane Change Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Heads Up Display, Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof, Automatic Park Assist, Rear Camera, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Leather Interior, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Hands Free Power Liftgate, 4G WiFi Hot Spot, Wireless Charging, Bluetooth Streaming, Auto High Beams, Rain Sense Front Wipers, Remote Start, Bose Sound System, LED Headlights, Tri-Zone Climate Control, Push Button Start with Keyless Open, Satellite Radio, USB Inputs, A/C, Power Windows, Power Locks, Fog Lights, Trailer Tow Package and So Much More!!

 

Factory Warranty Remaining.. Only 7,459 Kms..

 

!!! SPRING SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $41,900.00.. Save over $12,000.00 From New!! (MSRP was $53,448.00) (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Excellent Finance Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a:

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection..

 Full Detail..

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

 Text:

 604.802.7113..

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address:

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3573.. 

Dealer# 31138.. 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Lane Keeping Assist

