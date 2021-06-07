Menu
2020 Chevrolet Colorado

18,000 KM

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

18,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7237508
  • VIN: 1GCGTCENXL1197155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 18,000 KM

Vehicle Description

For your safety, we work by appointment only!   To make an appointment please call 778-385-0572   

Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

