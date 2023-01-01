$59,990+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Express
4500 16' Box Truck w/ Power Lift
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
604-532-8828
$59,990
+ taxes & licensing
61,500KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1HA6GVCGXLN000991
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Box Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 61,500 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Chevrolet Express 4500 16' Box with Aluminum Tommy Gate Power Lift, 6.0L V8 Gas engine, Automatic with Air Conditioning, AM/FM/AUX.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Canadian Car and Truck Sales
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
604-532-XXXX(click to show)
2020 Chevrolet Express