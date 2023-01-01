Menu
<p>2020 Chevrolet Express 4500 16 Box with Aluminum Tommy Gate Power Lift, 6.0L V8 Gas engine, Automatic with Air Conditioning, AM/FM/AUX.</p><p> </p>

2020 Chevrolet Express

61,500 KM

$59,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Express

4500 16' Box Truck w/ Power Lift

2020 Chevrolet Express

4500 16' Box Truck w/ Power Lift

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Sale

$59,990

+ taxes & licensing

61,500KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1HA6GVCGXLN000991

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Box Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 61,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Chevrolet Express 4500 16' Box with Aluminum Tommy Gate Power Lift, 6.0L V8 Gas engine, Automatic with Air Conditioning, AM/FM/AUX.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

$59,990

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

2020 Chevrolet Express