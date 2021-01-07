2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

+ taxes & licensing
604-532-8828
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
New to our lot is this really nice 2020 Chevrolet 1500 Silverado LT Trail Boss addition. Powered by the optional 6.2L Eco V8 producing 420HP and 460lbs of torque and mated to the all new 10 Speed Automatic Transmission. Great color combination with the black exterior and full black leather interior. Plenty of great options on this truck as well including the following.
Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power and Heated Front Seats, Power Sunroof, Premium AM/FM Sound with Navigation, Bluetooth and Back Up Camera, Trailer Tow Package with brake controller, Steering Wheel Controls, Tilt/Telescopic Wheel, Cruise, Remote Start, and much more.
Truck comes with 41,000 km's.
