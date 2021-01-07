Menu
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

41,000 KM

$59,995

$59,995

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Trail Boss 6.2L V8 420 HP 10 SPD AUTO

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Trail Boss 6.2L V8 420 HP 10 SPD AUTO

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

41,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 6523803
  Stock #: U2131
  VIN: 1GCPYFEL9LZ212165

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 41,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New to our lot is this really nice 2020 Chevrolet 1500 Silverado LT Trail Boss addition. Powered by the optional 6.2L Eco V8 producing 420HP and 460lbs of torque and mated to the all new 10 Speed Automatic Transmission. Great color combination with the black exterior and full black leather interior. Plenty of great options on this truck as well including the following.

 

Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power and Heated Front Seats, Power Sunroof, Premium AM/FM Sound with Navigation, Bluetooth and Back Up Camera, Trailer Tow Package with brake controller, Steering Wheel Controls, Tilt/Telescopic Wheel, Cruise, Remote Start, and much more.

 

Truck comes with 41,000 km's.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Remote Engine Start
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

