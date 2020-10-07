Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

3,075 KM

Details Description Features

$71,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$71,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

Contact Seller
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

LT Z71 4x4, Crew Diesel, Heated Leather, 3,075 Kms

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

LT Z71 4x4, Crew Diesel, Heated Leather, 3,075 Kms

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$71,900

+ taxes & licensing

3,075KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6049407
  • Stock #: B3479(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 1GC4YTEY1LF283231

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 3,075 KM

Vehicle Description

!!By Appointment Only!! As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve we have decided to take action to keep our Staff and Customers as Safe as possible by only booking a maximum of 3 to 4 appointments per day.. We will also be following the mandatory social distancing rule by staying at least 6 feet apart at all times..

Please only book an appointment if you are seriously looking to purchase a vehicle, if you do not have any flu like symptoms or have not been out of the Country in the past 14 days..

Thank You to Everyone for your understanding during this crazy time..  

((( To book an Appointment Call 604-533-3400, Text 604-802-7113 or Email )))..        

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..

WWW.CARBOYZ.CA

 

Basically in Brand New Condition with Only 3,075 Kms.!! Local B.C. One Owner, New Body Style Chevy Duramax.. Clean Carfax with NO Accidents and NO Claims!!

Pearl Tricoat Paint with Black Leather Interior..

 

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT Z71 4x4, Crew Cab 6.6 Ft. Box, 6.6L Duramax Diesel, 10 Speed Allison Auto Trans, Loaded with Options Including Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Leather Interior, HD Rear Vision Camera, Hitch Guidance with Hitch View, Advanced Trailering System, Power Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, Push Button Start with Keyless Open, Wifi Hotspot, Remote Start, LED Headlights, Dual Zone Climate Control, Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller, Gooseneck/5th Wheel Prep Package with In Box 7 Pin Trailer Harness, Power Rear Sliding Window, Bluetooth, USB Inputs, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Side Step Bars, Spray In Box Liner, 18 Inch Machined Aluminum Wheels and So Much More..

 

Full Factory Warranty Remaining.. Only 3,075 Kms..

 

!!! FALL SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $71,900.00..  (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)..

Excellent Finance Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a:

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection..

 Full Detail..

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

 Text:

 604.802.7113..

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address:

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3479..   

Dealer#31138.. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Balance of Factory Warranty
Privacy Glass
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carboyz Auto Sales

2016 GMC Terrain SLT...
 44,441 KM
$26,900 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Expre...
 52,530 KM
$33,900 + tax & lic
2013 RAM 1500 Larami...
 132,446 KM
$29,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

Call Dealer

604-533-XXXX

(click to show)

604-533-3400

Alternate Numbers
1-888-922-7269
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory