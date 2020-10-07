2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

+ taxes & licensing
604-533-3400
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
604-533-3400
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
!!By Appointment Only!! As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve we have decided to take action to keep our Staff and Customers as Safe as possible by only booking a maximum of 3 to 4 appointments per day.. We will also be following the mandatory social distancing rule by staying at least 6 feet apart at all times..
Please only book an appointment if you are seriously looking to purchase a vehicle, if you do not have any flu like symptoms or have not been out of the Country in the past 14 days..
Thank You to Everyone for your understanding during this crazy time..
((( To book an Appointment Call 604-533-3400, Text 604-802-7113 or Email )))..
Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..
WWW.CARBOYZ.CA
Basically in Brand New Condition with Only 3,075 Kms.!! Local B.C. One Owner, New Body Style Chevy Duramax.. Clean Carfax with NO Accidents and NO Claims!!
Pearl Tricoat Paint with Black Leather Interior..
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT Z71 4x4, Crew Cab 6.6 Ft. Box, 6.6L Duramax Diesel, 10 Speed Allison Auto Trans, Loaded with Options Including Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Leather Interior, HD Rear Vision Camera, Hitch Guidance with Hitch View, Advanced Trailering System, Power Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, Push Button Start with Keyless Open, Wifi Hotspot, Remote Start, LED Headlights, Dual Zone Climate Control, Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller, Gooseneck/5th Wheel Prep Package with In Box 7 Pin Trailer Harness, Power Rear Sliding Window, Bluetooth, USB Inputs, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Side Step Bars, Spray In Box Liner, 18 Inch Machined Aluminum Wheels and So Much More..
Full Factory Warranty Remaining.. Only 3,075 Kms..
!!! FALL SALE ON NOW !!!
Priced at Only $71,900.00.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)..
Excellent Finance Rates Available..
(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!
($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)
Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..
All our Vehicles Come With a:
CARFAX/ICBC Report..
Mechanical/Safety Inspection..
Full Detail..
!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!
Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..
Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...
Call:
604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..
Text:
604.802.7113..
Website:
www.carboyz.ca
Address:
20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC
Stock# B3479..
Dealer#31138..
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8