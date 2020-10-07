Menu
2020 Chrysler 300

26,200 KM

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

604-591-8881

S - BRONZE EDITION

2020 Chrysler 300

S - BRONZE EDITION

20109 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E4

26,200KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6075723
  • Stock #: P204046
  • VIN: 2C3CCABG7LH142600

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 26,200 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 CHRYSLER 300S BRONZE EDITION / AUTO / NAVIGATION / BACKUP CAMERA / PANORAMIC SUNROOF / HEATED LEATHER SEATS / POWER SEATS / ALPINE AUDIO SYSTEM / APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO / REMOTE & PUSH START / KEYLESS GO / DUAL EXHAUST / ALARM / PADDLE SHIFTING / LED LIGHTS

$0 DOWN FINANCING, OAC

STOCK # P204046

PLUS ADMINISTRATION FEE OF $895 AND TAXES

DEALER # 31301

