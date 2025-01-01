$36,996+ taxes & licensing
2020 Dodge Challenger
2020 Dodge Challenger
Location
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
604-591-8881
$36,996
+ taxes & licensing
Used
53,965KM
VIN 2C3CDZAG7LH120870
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # P215368
- Mileage 53,965 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 DODGE CHALLENGER SXT
Stock Number: P215368
LED Headlights, Hood Scoop, Spoiler, Alloys, 4 Passenger Seating, Remote Starter, Keyless Go, Push Start, Panoramic Glass Roof, Navigation, Backup, Leather Seats, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Alpine Speakers, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Heated side mirrors, Mirror Dimming.
Available warranty options
Call or Text: 604-533-4499
Apply Online: kingofcarsbc.com
Dealer #31301
Plus an administration fee of $895, finance fee of $995 and Applicable Taxes
All finance options are subject to OAC (On Approved Credit)
2020 Dodge Challenger