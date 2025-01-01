Menu
<h4 class=product_title entry-title elementor-heading-title elementor-size-default>2020 DODGE CHALLENGER SXT</h4> Stock Number: P215368 LED Headlights, Hood Scoop, Spoiler, Alloys, 4 Passenger Seating, Remote Starter, Keyless Go, Push Start, Panoramic Glass Roof, Navigation, Backup, Leather Seats, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Alpine Speakers, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Heated side mirrors, Mirror Dimming. Available warranty options Call or Text: 604-533-4499 Apply Online: kingofcarsbc.com Dealer #31301 Plus an administration fee of $895, finance fee of $995 and Applicable Taxes All finance options are subject to OAC (On Approved Credit)

53,965 KM

Details Description

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

Used
53,965KM
VIN 2C3CDZAG7LH120870

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P215368
  • Mileage 53,965 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 DODGE CHALLENGER SXT
Stock Number: P215368

LED Headlights, Hood Scoop, Spoiler, Alloys, 4 Passenger Seating, Remote Starter, Keyless Go, Push Start, Panoramic Glass Roof, Navigation, Backup, Leather Seats, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Alpine Speakers, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Heated side mirrors, Mirror Dimming.

Available warranty options

Call or Text: 604-533-4499

Apply Online: kingofcarsbc.com

Dealer #31301
Plus an administration fee of $895, finance fee of $995 and Applicable Taxes

All finance options are subject to OAC (On Approved Credit)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

