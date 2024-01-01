Menu
<p>2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SE, 3.6L V6 Automatic, 7 Passengers, Cloth Interior, Power Windows, Power Locks, AM/FM/AUX, Cruise Control, Backup Camera</p>

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

48,800 KM

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

48,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG7LR191621

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,800 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SE, 3.6L V6 Automatic, 7 Passengers, Cloth Interior, Power Windows, Power Locks, AM/FM/AUX, Cruise Control, Backup Camera

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

