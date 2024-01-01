$19,990+ tax & licensing
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
Location
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
604-532-8828
Sale
$19,990
+ taxes & licensing
48,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG7LR191621
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 48,800 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SE, 3.6L V6 Automatic, 7 Passengers, Cloth Interior, Power Windows, Power Locks, AM/FM/AUX, Cruise Control, Backup Camera
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan