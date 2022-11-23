$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Pioneer Motors Langley
778-780-2405
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew Plus - Leather Seats
Location
Pioneer Motors Langley
23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8
778-780-2405
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
63,388KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9355792
- Stock #: L0630
- VIN: 2C4RDGDG7LR190630
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 63,388 KM
Vehicle Description
At Pioneer Motors Langley, our team of professionals will guide you to make the right choice for your future vehicle. You will be advised as to the choice of the right vehicle and the best suitable financing for your needs.
The family friendly Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan. This 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Langley.
With unbeatable value, this Grand Caravan offers a lot of options, versatility, and functionality at a phenomenal price. If you need a reliable, practical, and fuel efficient family hauler, then this Dodge Grand Caravan is your best bet. A real value for families, don't miss out on this amazing minivan.This van has 63,388 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Grand Caravan's trim level is Crew Plus. This Crew Plus trim will make your family feel right at home. It comes with upgrades such as aluminum wheels, a comfortable touring suspension, power and heated front leather seats, power heated mirrors, chrome accents and it even has a fuel economizer mode! You will also get front fog lamps, a roof rack system, dual power sliding side doors, a rear power liftgate, 2nd & 3rd row in floor Super Stow 'n Go seats, a rear view camera, remote keyless entry, a 6.5 inch touchscreen audio system, SiriusXM, a leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, automatic tri-zone climate control and so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Power Liftgate, Tri-zone Climate Control, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGDG7LR190630.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.pioneermotorslangley.com/finance/
Let us make your visit to our dealership as pleasant and rewarding as it can be. All pricing is plus $995 Documentation fee and applicable taxes. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Pioneer Motors Langley
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Pioneer Motors Langley
23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8