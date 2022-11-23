$35,966+ tax & licensing
$35,966
+ taxes & licensing
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
604-591-8881
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
PREMIUM PLUS
Location
20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
10,802KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9418705
- Stock #: P214657
- VIN: 2C4RDGCG5LR181068
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # P214657
- Mileage 10,802 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Remote Starter
Power Sliding Doors
dvd player
Bluetooth
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER HEATED SEATS
Navigation
BACK UP CAMERA
Rear sensors
POWER OPEN/CLOSE TAILGATE
STOW NGO
2020 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN PREMIUM PLUS - DVD - NAVIGATION - 10
800 KMS LEATHER/SUEDE SEATS
DUAL & REAR AIR BALANCE OF DODGE FACTORY WARRANTY CALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION 604 533 4499 OR TEXT US AT 604 360 0123 GO TO KINGOFCARSBC.COM AND APPLY FOR A FREE -------- PRE APPROVAL ------- STOCK # P214657 PLUS ADMINISTRATION FEE OF $...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
