2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

10,802 KM

$35,966

+ tax & licensing
$35,966

+ taxes & licensing

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

604-591-8881

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

PREMIUM PLUS

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

PREMIUM PLUS

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

$35,966

+ taxes & licensing

10,802KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9418705
  Stock #: P214657
  VIN: 2C4RDGCG5LR181068

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Stock # P214657
  Mileage 10,802 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.kingofcarsbc.com/occasion/Dodge-Grand_Caravan-2020-id9290271.html

Vehicle Features

Remote Starter
Power Sliding Doors
dvd player
Bluetooth
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER HEATED SEATS
Navigation
BACK UP CAMERA
Rear sensors
POWER OPEN/CLOSE TAILGATE
STOW NGO
2020 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN PREMIUM PLUS - DVD - NAVIGATION - 10
800 KMS LEATHER/SUEDE SEATS
DUAL & REAR AIR BALANCE OF DODGE FACTORY WARRANTY CALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION 604 533 4499 OR TEXT US AT 604 360 0123 GO TO KINGOFCARSBC.COM AND APPLY FOR A FREE -------- PRE APPROVAL ------- STOCK # P214657 PLUS ADMINISTRATION FEE OF $...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

