2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

$33,900 + taxes & licensing 5 3 , 3 2 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9432912

9432912 Stock #: 29UADA66660

29UADA66660 VIN: 2C4RDGCG4LR166660

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Indigo Blue

Interior Colour Premium Seats W / Suede Inserts - Black / Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 29UADA66660

Mileage 53,323 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features INDIGO BLUE Premium Seats W / Suede Inserts - Black / Black

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.