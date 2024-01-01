$55,888+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150
Lariat SPORT FX4 LB 3.5 ECOBOOST SUNROOF NAVI
Location
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
1-855-979-4888
$55,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
68,897KM
VIN 1FTFW1E45LFC36347
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 15202
- Mileage 68,897 KM
Vehicle Description
Price does not include $599 documentation fee.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2020 Ford F-150