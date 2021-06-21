Menu
2020 Ford F-150

9,754 KM

Details Description Features

$73,995

+ tax & licensing
$73,995

+ taxes & licensing

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

604-591-8881

2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

PLATINUM

2020 Ford F-150

PLATINUM

Location

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

$73,995

+ taxes & licensing

9,754KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7419617
  • Stock #: P214326
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E52LFB23870

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blanc
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P214326
  • Mileage 9,754 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.kingofcarslangley.com/occasion/Ford-F150-2020-id8290036.html

Vehicle Features

Remote Starter
Adaptive Cruise Control
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated rear seats
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
Navigation
BACK UP CAMERA
Parking Sensors
6.5ft Box
Lane Assist
Blind Spot Detection
Power Telescopic Steering Wheel
Step up tailgate
power memory leather seats
KEYLESS GO WITH PUSH BUTTON START
OPEN LOAN
NO PENALTIES
UP TO 96 MONTHS TERM
HEATED & COOLED SEATS
PRE-COLLISION AUTONOMOUS BRAKING
OAC $0 DOWN FINANCING
OAC LOW RATES
2020 FORD F-150 PLATINUM SUPERCREW 4X4
SOFT OPEN TAILGATE
BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM
AUTO STOP & GO BALANCE OF FORD FACTORY WARRANTY UP TO 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS
OAC STOCK # P214326 PLUS ADMINISTRATION FEE OF $895 AND TAXES DEALER # 31301

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

