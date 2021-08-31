Menu
2020 Ford F-350

104,875 KM

Details Description

$84,888

+ tax & licensing
$84,888

+ taxes & licensing

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

1-855-979-4888

2020 Ford F-350

2020 Ford F-350

Lariat FX4 4WD DIESEL NAVI SUNROOF 360CAM LED HEAD

2020 Ford F-350

Lariat FX4 4WD DIESEL NAVI SUNROOF 360CAM LED HEAD

Location

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

$84,888

+ taxes & licensing

104,875KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8070247
  • Stock #: 14202
  • VIN: 1FT8W3BT7LED81492

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14202
  • Mileage 104,875 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2020! This is a superb vehicle at an affordable price! All of the premium features expected of a Ford are offered, including: fully automatic headlights, telescoping steering wheel, and air conditioning. It features an automatic transmission, 4-wheel drive, and a powerful 8 cylinder engine. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Buy From Home Available!

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

