2020 Ford Mustang

17,933 KM

Details Description Features

$36,966

+ tax & licensing
$36,966

+ taxes & licensing

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

604-591-8881

2020 Ford Mustang

2020 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium

2020 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium

Location

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

$36,966

+ taxes & licensing

17,933KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9590515
  Stock #: P214682
  VIN: 1FATP8UH5L5152845

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P214682
  • Mileage 17,933 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.kingofcarsbc.com/used/Ford-Mustang-2020-id9342846.html

Vehicle Features

Remote Starter
Memory Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Paddle Shifters
BACK UP CAMERA
Parking Sensors
PUSH START
Lane Assist
Blind Spot Detection
CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT
Power LEATHER Seats
Pre-collision assist
HEATED & COOLED SEATS
2020 FORD MUSTANG CONVERTIBLE ECOBOOST PREMIUM NAVIGATION
2020 FORD MUSTANG CONVERTIBLE ECOBOOST PREMIUM NAVIGATION
KEYLESS GO BALANCE OF FORD FACTORY WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

