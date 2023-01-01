$36,966+ tax & licensing
$36,966
+ taxes & licensing
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
604-591-8881
2020 Ford Mustang
2020 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost Premium
Location
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
604-591-8881
$36,966
+ taxes & licensing
17,933KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9590515
- Stock #: P214682
- VIN: 1FATP8UH5L5152845
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # P214682
- Mileage 17,933 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Remote Starter
Memory Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Paddle Shifters
BACK UP CAMERA
Parking Sensors
PUSH START
Lane Assist
Blind Spot Detection
CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT
Power LEATHER Seats
Pre-collision assist
HEATED & COOLED SEATS
2020 FORD MUSTANG CONVERTIBLE ECOBOOST PREMIUM NAVIGATION
2020 FORD MUSTANG CONVERTIBLE ECOBOOST PREMIUM NAVIGATION
KEYLESS GO BALANCE OF FORD FACTORY WARRANTY CALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION 604 533 4499 OR TEXT US AT 604 360 0123 GO TO KINGOFCARSBC.COM AND APPLY FOR A FREE -------- PRE APPROVAL ------- STOCK # P214682
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4