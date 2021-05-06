Menu
2020 Ford Transit 150

12,000 KM

$49,900

+ tax & licensing
$49,900

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

2020 Ford Transit 150

2020 Ford Transit 150

XL 3.5L V6 10 SPEED AUTO

2020 Ford Transit 150

XL 3.5L V6 10 SPEED AUTO

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$49,900

+ taxes & licensing

12,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 7119016
  Stock #: T2322
  VIN: 1FTYE1Y83LKB34224

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 12,000 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Fresh off of lease is this really nice 2020 Ford Transit 150 Low Roof Extended Wheel Base van. In great shape and ready to go. Powered by the new 3.5L V6 and mated to the new 10 Speed Automatic Transmission. Lots of nice options on this van as well.

 

Air Conditioning, Power WIndows, Power Door Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, AM/FM/Bluetooth radio with Back Up Camera, Reverse Sensing System, Load Area Protection Package, Interior Cargo Area Finished and much more.

 

Van comes with 12,000 original km's with no accidents or claims.

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Balance of Factory Warranty
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Lane Departure Warning
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

