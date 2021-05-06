+ taxes & licensing
604-532-8828
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Fresh off of lease is this really nice 2020 Ford Transit 150 Low Roof Extended Wheel Base van. In great shape and ready to go. Powered by the new 3.5L V6 and mated to the new 10 Speed Automatic Transmission. Lots of nice options on this van as well.
Air Conditioning, Power WIndows, Power Door Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, AM/FM/Bluetooth radio with Back Up Camera, Reverse Sensing System, Load Area Protection Package, Interior Cargo Area Finished and much more.
Van comes with 12,000 original km's with no accidents or claims.
