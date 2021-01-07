+ taxes & licensing
604-532-8828
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
604-532-8828
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Great van just back off of lease is this 2020 Ford Transit 250 Mid Roof Extended Wheel Base. Has the new 3.5L V6 with 275HP and mated to the new 10 Speed Automatic Transmission. This van is in great shape and only has 3300 km's on it. Lots of nice options on this one as well.
Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Cruise, Tilt, AM/FM/Bluetooth radio with Back Up Camera, Steering Wheel Controls, Interior Cargo Up Package and much more.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5