2020 Ford Transit 250

3,226 KM

Details

$40,770

+ tax & licensing
$40,770

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

2020 Ford Transit 250

2020 Ford Transit 250

MID ROOF EXT WB 3.5L 10 SPD AUTO

2020 Ford Transit 250

MID ROOF EXT WB 3.5L 10 SPD AUTO

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$40,770

+ taxes & licensing

3,226KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6440047
  • Stock #: T2268
  • VIN: 1FTBR1C88LKA57903

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 3,226 KM

Vehicle Description

Great van just back off of lease is this 2020 Ford Transit 250 Mid Roof Extended Wheel Base. Has the new 3.5L V6 with 275HP and mated to the new 10 Speed Automatic Transmission. This van is in great shape and only has 3300 km's on it. Lots of nice options on this one as well.

 

Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Cruise, Tilt, AM/FM/Bluetooth radio with Back Up Camera, Steering Wheel Controls, Interior Cargo Up Package and much more.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Bucket Seats
Balance of Factory Warranty
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Lane Departure Warning
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

