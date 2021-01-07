+ taxes & licensing
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
Recently arrived back from lease is this nice 2020 Ford Transit 250 High Roof Ext. Wheel Base cargo van. Powered by the 3.5L Eco Boost V6 and mated to the new 10 Speed Automatic Transmission. Lots of great options come with this van including the following.
Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power/Heated Mirrors, AM/FM/Bluetooth radio with Back Up Camera, HD Trailer Tow Package with Brake Controller, Cruise, Tilt, Steering Wheel Controls, Running Boards, Overhead Storage and much more.
Van comes with 14,050 original km's
