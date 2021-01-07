Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford Transit 250

14,050 KM

Details Description Features

$47,700

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$47,700

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Transit 250

2020 Ford Transit 250

HIGH ROOF EXT WB 3.5L ECO 10 SPEED AUTO

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Transit 250

HIGH ROOF EXT WB 3.5L ECO 10 SPEED AUTO

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$47,700

+ taxes & licensing

14,050KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6463915
  • Stock #: T2223
  • VIN: 1FTBR1XG3LKA05550

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 14,050 KM

Vehicle Description

Recently arrived back from lease is this nice 2020 Ford Transit 250 High Roof Ext. Wheel Base cargo van. Powered by the 3.5L Eco Boost V6 and mated to the new 10 Speed Automatic Transmission. Lots of great options come with this van including the following.

 

Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power/Heated Mirrors, AM/FM/Bluetooth radio with Back Up Camera, HD Trailer Tow Package with Brake Controller, Cruise, Tilt, Steering Wheel Controls, Running Boards, Overhead Storage and much more.

 

Van comes with 14,050 original km's

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Bucket Seats
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Balance of Factory Warranty
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
Lane Departure Warning
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canadian Car and Truck Sales

2020 GMC Sierra 1500...
 13,000 KM
$62,900 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Transit 15...
 33,050 KM
$45,990 + tax & lic
2020 GMC Sierra 3500...
 15,600 KM
$89,900 + tax & lic

Email Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

Call Dealer

604-532-XXXX

(click to show)

604-532-8828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory