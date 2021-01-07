Menu
2020 Ford Transit 250

0 KM

Details Description Features

$41,300

+ tax & licensing
$41,300

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

2020 Ford Transit 250

2020 Ford Transit 250

LR EWB 148" 3.5L V6 10 SPD AUTO

2020 Ford Transit 250

LR EWB 148" 3.5L V6 10 SPD AUTO

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Sale

$41,300

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6551596
  • Stock #: T2280
  • VIN: 1FTBR1Y86LKA73879

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Just back off of lease is the nice 2020 Ford Transit 250 Low Roof Extended Wheel Base Cargo Van. Its powered by a 3.5L V6 with 275HP and mated to the new 10 Spd Automatic Transmission. This van comes with lots of great options as well.

 

Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power and Heated Mirrors, 4.10 Limited Slip Rear End, Vinyl Floor Covering, Reverse Sensing System, HD Trailer Tow Package, Fog Lamps, 8" Screen Sync Stereo System with Bluetooth and Back Up Camera, Steering Wheel Controls and much more.

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Balance of Factory Warranty
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Lane Departure Warning
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

