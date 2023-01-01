2020 GMC Savana

Sale $39,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 2 , 6 0 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10492500

10492500 Stock #: T2099

T2099 VIN: 1GTW7BFP4L1201906

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Mileage 62,600 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Interior Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Additional Features Transmission Overdrive Switch

