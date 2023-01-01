Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 GMC Savana

62,600 KM

Details Description Features

$39,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

Contact Seller
2020 GMC Savana

2020 GMC Savana

Watch This Vehicle

2020 GMC Savana

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

  1. 1696099682
  2. 1696099687
  3. 1696099690
  4. 1696099694
  5. 1696099698
  6. 1696099702
  7. 1696099705
  8. 1696099710
  9. 1696099713
  10. 1696099716
  11. 1696099720
  12. 1696099724
  13. 1696099727
Contact Seller
Sale

$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
62,600KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10492500
  • Stock #: T2099
  • VIN: 1GTW7BFP4L1201906

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 62,600 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 GMC Savana 2500 Extended Cargo Van, 4.3L V8 Automatic, Excellent work van with wood panelling interior installed.

Only 62,600 kms and in Great Condition!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canadian Car and Truck Sales

2016 Porsche Panamera
116,350 KM
$77,777 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Transit T2...
 93,600 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2017 Ford Transit T2...
 90,700 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email Canadian Car and Truck Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

Call Dealer

604-532-XXXX

(click to show)

604-532-8828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory