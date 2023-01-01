$39,990+ tax & licensing
$39,990
+ taxes & licensing
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
604-532-8828
Location
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
604-532-8828
Sale
$39,990
+ taxes & licensing
62,600KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10492500
- Stock #: T2099
- VIN: 1GTW7BFP4L1201906
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 62,600 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 GMC Savana 2500 Extended Cargo Van, 4.3L V8 Automatic, Excellent work van with wood panelling interior installed.
Only 62,600 kms and in Great Condition!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Interior
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
