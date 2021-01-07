+ taxes & licensing
Just came availabale is this beautiful 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT CrewCab pick up. This truck is powered by the new inline 6cyl, 3.0L Duramax Diesel and mated to the new 10 Spd Automatic Transmission. Amazing fuel economy on this truck as well as tons of pulling power. Super quiet truck and so nice to drive. One owner local truck kept in excellent condition. Pearl White Exterior with full Black Leather Interior. This truck comes fully loaded with a long list of options.
Climate Controlled Air Conditioning and Heat, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power/Heated Mirrors, Power Sunroof, Power Tailgate, New Split 2 Piece Tailgate, HD Trailer Tow Package, AM/FM/SAT/Navigation/Bluetooth with Back Up Camera, Adaptive Cruise, Tilt, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, 110V and 12V Power, Hill Decent Assist, Heads Up Warning Display and Seat Vibration, and so much more.
This truck only has 13,000 original km's on it.
