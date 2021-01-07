2020 GMC Sierra 1500

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Theft System Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Winter Tires Daytime Running Lights Trailer Hitch Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Push Button Start Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Apple CarPlay Seating Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Seat Memory Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features Back-Up Camera Turbocharged Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start HD Radio Bluetooth Connection WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.