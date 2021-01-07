Menu
2020 GMC Sierra 1500

13,000 KM

Details Description Features

$62,900

+ tax & licensing
$62,900

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT 3.0L DURAMAX 10 SPD AUTO

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT 3.0L DURAMAX 10 SPD AUTO

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

$62,900

+ taxes & licensing

13,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 6435187
  Stock #: T2177
  VIN: 1GTU9DET3LZ198316

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 13,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Just came availabale is this beautiful 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT CrewCab pick up. This truck is powered by the new inline 6cyl, 3.0L Duramax Diesel and mated to the new 10 Spd Automatic Transmission. Amazing fuel economy on this truck as well as tons of pulling power. Super quiet truck and so nice to drive. One owner local truck kept in excellent condition. Pearl White Exterior with full Black Leather Interior. This truck comes fully loaded with a long list of options.

Climate Controlled Air Conditioning and Heat, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power/Heated Mirrors, Power Sunroof, Power Tailgate, New Split 2 Piece Tailgate, HD Trailer Tow Package, AM/FM/SAT/Navigation/Bluetooth with Back Up Camera, Adaptive Cruise, Tilt, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, 110V and 12V Power, Hill Decent Assist, Heads Up Warning Display and Seat Vibration, and so much more.

This truck only has 13,000 original km's on it.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

Email Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

