+ taxes & licensing
604-533-3400
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
604-533-3400
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Absolutely Like New!! Beautiful, One Owner, Local Okanagan, Fully Loaded Truck with NO Accident Claims.. Only 20,153 Kms..
Extra's Include a Folding Tonneau Cover and Front 3M Paint Protection..
2020 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT Premium Plus Package, 4x4, Crew Cab 6.5 Ft Long Box, 5.3L V8, 10 Speed Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Navigation, Power Sunroof, Front and Rear Park Assist, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Power Seats, Memory Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, Wifi Hotspot, Push Button Start with Keyless Entry, Driver Alert Safety Package II, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Change Alert, Blind Spot, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert, Remote Start, Auto High Beam, Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Rear Sliding Window, Bose Sound, Bluetooth, USB Inputs, Wireless Charging, Switch-Flexride Mode System, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Fog Lights, Side Step Bars, Spray In Box Liner, 20 Inch Polished Aluminum Wheels and So Much More!!
Warranty Remaining.. Only 20,153 Kms..
!!! NEW YEAR SALE ON NOW !!!
Priced at only $66,900.00..Must See!! (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)
Excellent Finance and Lease Rates Available..
(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!
($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)
Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..
All our Vehicles Come With a:
CARFAX/ICBC Report..
Mechanical/Safety Inspection..
Full Detail..
!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!
Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..
Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...
!!! Winter Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..
Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..
WWW.CARBOYZ.CA
Call:
604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..
Text:
604.802.7113..
Website:
www.carboyz.ca
Address:
20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC
Stock# B3714..
Dealer# 31138.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8