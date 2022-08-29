$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 GMC Sierra 1500
Base - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto
52,913KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9118552
- Stock #: L1407
- VIN: 1GTU9AEF4LZ351407
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 52,913 KM
Vehicle Description
At Pioneer Motors Langley, our team of professionals will guide you to make the right choice for your future vehicle. You will be advised as to the choice of the right vehicle and the best suitable financing for your needs.
With elegant style and refinement that beautifully match its brute capability, this professional grade GMC Sierra 1500 is ready to rule any road you take it on. This 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Langley.
This GMC Sierra 1500 stands out against all other pickup trucks, with sharper, more powerful proportions that creates a commanding stance on and off the road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with it's outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Sierra 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and a pro grade suspension. You'll find an athletic and purposeful interior, designed for your active lifestyle. Get ready to live like a pro in this amazing GMC Sierra 1500! This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 52,913 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is Base. This GMC Sierra 1500 comes with some excellent features that includes a 7 inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and bluetooth streaming audio, cruise control and easy to clean rubber floors. Additionally, this pickup truck also comes with a locking tailgate, a rear vision camera, StabiliTrak, signature LED lighting, air conditioning and teen driver technology. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Streaming Audio, Teen Driver.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.pioneermotorslangley.com/finance/
Let us make your visit to our dealership as pleasant and rewarding as it can be. All pricing is plus $995 Documentation fee and applicable taxes. o~o
