2020 GMC Sierra 2500
HD SLE - Aluminum Wheels
38,355KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9205417
- VIN: 1GT59MEY1LF136219
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L6219
- Mileage 38,355 KM
Vehicle Description
Better, stronger, lighter, and more capable than ever, this all new GMC Sierra HD is here to shake things up. This 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Langley.
The redesigned GMC Sierra HD is here to change trucks forever. With useful features designed to make your work day easier, along with professional grade comforts, you'll never want to go back. Experience professional grade capability and next level comfort over rough terrain with it's expertly designed seats and pro grade suspension. The GMC Sierra 2500HD is strong enough to get the job done no matter the conditions, while remaining comfortable and stylish enough to be the family adventure vehicle. This sought after diesel 4X4 pickup has 38,355 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 445HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Sierra 2500HD's trim level is SLE. This Sierra 2500HD SLE comes ready to work with plenty of useful features including a heavy-duty locking differential, aluminum wheels, signature LED lighting, a larger 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, steering wheel audio controls and 4G LTE capability, remote keyless entry, a CornerStep rear bumper and cargo tie downs hooks with LED lights. Additionally, this truck also comes with a remote locking tailgate, rear vision camera, a leather wrapped steering wheel, StabiliTrak, cruise control, power windows, power locks and trailering equipment.
