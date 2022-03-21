$97,995+ tax & licensing
604-510-7227
2020 GMC Sierra 3500
4WD Crew Cab 159" Denali
Location
Autoworld
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$97,995
- Listing ID: 8696591
- Stock #: RT1227
- VIN: 1GT49WEYXLF266474
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 66,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2020 GMC Sierra Denali 3500HD 4WD! This truck is jammed packed with packages and features including a power sunroof, rear camera mirror and The Denali Ultimate Package! This is a truck you definitely do not want to miss out on!!
The 2020 GMC Sierra Denali 3500HD 4WD Crew Cab 159" is filled with features like
- 6.6L Turbo Diesel Engine
- Seat Memory
- Front Bucket Seats
- Deep Tint Rear Glass
- Keyless Entry
- Power Sunroof
- Auto Climate Control
- Rear Camera Mirror
- Power Sliding Rear Window
- Power Door Locks
- Chrome Assist Steps
- Spray-On Bed Liner
- Backup Camera (HD Surround Vision)
- High Idle Swtich
- Bed View Camera
- Trailer Tire Pressure Monitor Sensors
- Trailer Brake Controller
- 12-Volt Auxilary Outlet
- LED Front Fog Lamps
- Satellite Radio
- Collision Alert
- Lane Departure Warning
- Cruise Control
- 220 AMP Alternator
- 120V Rear AC
- Parking Assist
- Leather Wheel
- Heads-Up Display
- Spare Tire
- 4G LTE WiFi HotSpot
- And so much more!!
Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.
For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/
Vehicle Features
