2020 GMC Sierra 3500

66,000 KM

$97,995

+ tax & licensing
Autoworld

4WD Crew Cab 159" Denali

Location

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

66,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 8696591
  Stock #: RT1227
  VIN: 1GT49WEYXLF266474

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 66,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2020 GMC Sierra Denali 3500HD 4WD! This truck is jammed packed with packages and features including a power sunroof, rear camera mirror and The Denali Ultimate Package! This is a truck you definitely do not want to miss out on!!

The 2020 GMC Sierra Denali 3500HD 4WD Crew Cab 159" is filled with features like

  • 6.6L Turbo Diesel Engine
  • Seat Memory
  • Front Bucket Seats
  • Deep Tint Rear Glass
  • Keyless Entry
  • Power Sunroof
  • Auto Climate Control
  • Rear Camera Mirror
  • Power Sliding Rear Window
  • Power Door Locks
  • Chrome Assist Steps
  • Spray-On Bed Liner
  • Backup Camera (HD Surround Vision)
  • High Idle Swtich
  • Bed View Camera
  • Trailer Tire Pressure Monitor Sensors
  • Trailer Brake Controller
  • 12-Volt Auxilary Outlet
  • LED Front Fog Lamps
  • Satellite Radio
  • Collision Alert
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Cruise Control
  • 220 AMP Alternator
  • 120V Rear AC
  • Parking Assist
  • Leather Wheel
  • Heads-Up Display
  • Spare Tire
  • 4G LTE WiFi HotSpot
  • And so much more!!

 

Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.

For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/

Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227

19987 Fraser Highway

Langley BC

V3A 4E2

Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!

VSA Dealer # 31259

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Bed Liner
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

