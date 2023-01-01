Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 GMC Sierra 3500

73,972 KM

Details Description Features

$73,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$73,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

Contact Seller
2020 GMC Sierra 3500

2020 GMC Sierra 3500

SLE X31 4x4, DIESEL, Gooseneck/5th Wheel Prep Pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2020 GMC Sierra 3500

SLE X31 4x4, DIESEL, Gooseneck/5th Wheel Prep Pkg

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

  1. 1680631352
  2. 1680631352
  3. 1680631352
  4. 1680631352
  5. 1680631352
  6. 1680631352
  7. 1680631352
  8. 1680631352
  9. 1680631352
  10. 1680631352
  11. 1680631352
  12. 1680631353
  13. 1680631353
  14. 1680631353
  15. 1680631352
  16. 1680631353
  17. 1680631353
  18. 1680631353
  19. 1680631353
  20. 1680631353
  21. 1680630913
  22. 1680631353
  23. 1680631353
  24. 1680631354
  25. 1680631354
  26. 1680631352
  27. 1680631353
  28. 1680631354
  29. 1680631354
  30. 1680631354
  31. 1680631354
  32. 1680631354
  33. 1680631354
  34. 1680631353
  35. 1680631354
  36. 1680630941
  37. 1680631354
  38. 1680631354
  39. 1680630948
  40. 1680631354
  41. 1680631354
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$73,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
73,972KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9798937
  • Stock #: B3900(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 1GT49TEY6LF213317

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 73,972 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner Duramax Diesel Truck with NO Accident Claims.. Only 73,792 Kms.. Service History on File.. Well Taken Care of and Maintained.. 

 

2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE, X31 Off-Road Package, 4x4, Crew Cab, 6.6L Duramax Diesel, 10 Speed Allison Auto Trans, Loaded with Options Including Driver Alert Package, Preferred Package and Kodiak Package, Lane Change Alert, Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, HD Rear Vision Camera, Hitch Guidance with Hitch View, Advanced Trailering System, Power Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, Push Button Start with Keyless Open, Wifi Hotspot, Remote Start, LED Headlights, Dual Zone Climate Control, Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller, Gooseneck/5th Wheel Prep Package with In Box 7 Pin Trailer Harness, Bed View Camera, Power Rear Sliding Window, Bluetooth, USB Inputs, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Fog Lights, Side Step Bars, Spray In Box Liner, 18 Inch Aluminum Wheels with Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac A/T Tires and So Much More..     

 

Warranty Remaining.. Only 73,792 Kms..

 

!!! SPRING SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $73,900.00.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Excellent Finance and Lease Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!! 

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades.. 

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a: 

 CARFAX/ICBC Report.. 

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection..  

 Full Detail.. 

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Spring Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

 Text:

 604.802.7113.. 

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address: 

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3900.. 

Dealer# 31138..      

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carboyz Auto Sales

2006 Dodge Ram 3500 ...
 146,827 KM
$39,900 + tax & lic
2020 RAM 1500 Rebel ...
 51,935 KM
$57,900 + tax & lic
2020 GMC Sierra 3500...
 73,972 KM
$73,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carboyz Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

Call Dealer

604-533-XXXX

(click to show)

604-533-3400

Alternate Numbers
1-888-922-7269
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory