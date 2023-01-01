$73,900+ tax & licensing
2020 GMC Sierra 3500
SLE X31 4x4, DIESEL, Gooseneck/5th Wheel Prep Pkg
Carboyz Auto Sales
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- VIN: 1GT49TEY6LF213317
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 73,972 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner Duramax Diesel Truck with NO Accident Claims.. Only 73,792 Kms.. Service History on File.. Well Taken Care of and Maintained..
2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE, X31 Off-Road Package, 4x4, Crew Cab, 6.6L Duramax Diesel, 10 Speed Allison Auto Trans, Loaded with Options Including Driver Alert Package, Preferred Package and Kodiak Package, Lane Change Alert, Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, HD Rear Vision Camera, Hitch Guidance with Hitch View, Advanced Trailering System, Power Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, Push Button Start with Keyless Open, Wifi Hotspot, Remote Start, LED Headlights, Dual Zone Climate Control, Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller, Gooseneck/5th Wheel Prep Package with In Box 7 Pin Trailer Harness, Bed View Camera, Power Rear Sliding Window, Bluetooth, USB Inputs, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Fog Lights, Side Step Bars, Spray In Box Liner, 18 Inch Aluminum Wheels with Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac A/T Tires and So Much More..
Warranty Remaining.. Only 73,792 Kms..
