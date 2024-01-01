Menu
<p><span style=font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica;><span style=font-size: 13.3333px;><strong>For your safety, we work by appointment only!     To make an appointment please call 778-385-O572             Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information           Doc fee: $695        Dealer # 31214</strong></span></span></p><p>Step into luxury and capability with this meticulously maintained 2020 GMC Terrain Denali AWD, available now at Fraser Auto Sales. This stunning SUV boasts a sleek gray exterior and a sophisticated black leather interior, designed to turn heads wherever you go. The Terrain Denali offers a powerful yet fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine, ensuring a smooth and responsive ride. With only 34,000km on the odometer, this vehicle is practically brand new!</p><p>This Denali is fully loaded with premium features, making every drive a pleasure. Experience the ultimate in comfort and convenience with heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, perfect for those chilly Canadian mornings. Enjoy peace of mind with advanced safety features like a blind spot monitor and a security system, keeping you and your passengers safe on the road. Stay connected and entertained with the Terrains premium sound system, keeping you and your passengers entertained. And with its impressive all-wheel drive system, you can confidently navigate any road condition, whether its a snowy winter day or a sunny summer road trip.</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2020 GMC Terrain

34,000 KM

$24,850

+ tax & licensing
11992959

Location

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

1-778-385-0572

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
34,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GKALXEX2LL340319

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R0319
  • Mileage 34,000 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Leather Seats

Premium Sound System

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

