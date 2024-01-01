$24,850+ tax & licensing
2020 GMC Terrain
Awd 4dr Denali
Fraser Auto Sales
20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6
1-778-385-0572
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # R0319
- Mileage 34,000 KM
Vehicle Description
For your safety, we work by appointment only! To make an appointment please call 778-385-O572 Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information Doc fee: $695 Dealer # 31214
Step into luxury and capability with this meticulously maintained 2020 GMC Terrain Denali AWD, available now at Fraser Auto Sales. This stunning SUV boasts a sleek gray exterior and a sophisticated black leather interior, designed to turn heads wherever you go. The Terrain Denali offers a powerful yet fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine, ensuring a smooth and responsive ride. With only 34,000km on the odometer, this vehicle is practically brand new!
This Denali is fully loaded with premium features, making every drive a pleasure. Experience the ultimate in comfort and convenience with heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, perfect for those chilly Canadian mornings. Enjoy peace of mind with advanced safety features like a blind spot monitor and a security system, keeping you and your passengers safe on the road. Stay connected and entertained with the Terrain's premium sound system, keeping you and your passengers entertained. And with its impressive all-wheel drive system, you can confidently navigate any road condition, whether it's a snowy winter day or a sunny summer road trip.
1-778-385-0572