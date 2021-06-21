2020 Honda Accord

+ taxes & licensing
20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8
604-530-3156
This Honda Accord Hybrid boasts a Gas/Electric I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Variable transmission. Back-Up Camera, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 17" Aluminum Alloy.* This Honda Accord Hybrid Features the Following Options *Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Electric Continuously Variable -inc: EV and sport drive button, ECON mode button and steering wheel-mounted deceleration paddle shifters, Tires: 225/50R17 94V AS, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park.* Why Buy from Langley Toyota *We offer financing for Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit! We will find you a vehicle that works for your situation, guaranteed! Call (604) 530-3156 - Book a test drive today! Dealer #9497 * Visit Us Today * Come in for a quick visit at Langley Toyota, 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Langley Toyota, 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8.
