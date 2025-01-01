Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Introducing the 2020 Honda Civic Sport in eye-catching Rallye Reda sporty and stylish sedan that delivers the perfect mix of performance, comfort, and cutting-edge tech. With 114,895 km, this Civic Sport is in great condition and ready to impress.</div><br /><div>Powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with a CVT, the Civic Sport offers responsive acceleration, excellent fuel economy, and a smooth, engaging drive. With its bold styling, centre exhaust, and 18-inch alloy wheels, it stands out on the road with a confident, athletic stance.</div><br /><div>Inside, the Civic Sport features a well-appointed cabin with black cloth sport seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a premium 8-speaker audio system. Keyless entry, push-button start, and a power moonroof enhance your daily driving experience.</div><br /><div>Safety is built-in with Honda Sensing technologies, including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, forward collision warning, and automatic emergency brakinggiving you peace of mind wherever you go.</div><br /><div>If youre looking for a sharp, reliable, and fun-to-drive sedan, the 2020 Honda Civic Sport in Rallye Red delivers on all fronts.</div><br /><div> </div><br /><div>Home delivery/Canada-wide shipping available. 3rd party inspections are always welcome. Financing available OAC, all credit types approved. Trades are welcome. Dealer #D50184.</div>

2020 Honda Civic

114,895 KM

Details Description Features

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Honda Civic

EX Honda Sensing Sedan CVT Accident Free - BC Local Vehicle

Watch This Vehicle
12675357

2020 Honda Civic

EX Honda Sensing Sedan CVT Accident Free - BC Local Vehicle

Location

AutoAgents

20701 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

613-909-3884

  1. 12675357
  2. 12675357
  3. 12675357
  4. 12675357
  5. 12675357
  6. 12675357
  7. 12675357
  8. 12675357
  9. 12675357
  10. 12675357
  11. 12675357
  12. 12675357
  13. 12675357
  14. 12675357
  15. 12675357
Contact Seller

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
114,895KM
VIN 2HGFC2F86LH022631

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AABC183
  • Mileage 114,895 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2020 Honda Civic Sport in eye-catching Rallye Reda sporty and stylish sedan that delivers the perfect mix of performance, comfort, and cutting-edge tech. With 114,895 km, this Civic Sport is in great condition and ready to impress.
Powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with a CVT, the Civic Sport offers responsive acceleration, excellent fuel economy, and a smooth, engaging drive. With its bold styling, centre exhaust, and 18-inch alloy wheels, it stands out on the road with a confident, athletic stance.
Inside, the Civic Sport features a well-appointed cabin with black cloth sport seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a premium 8-speaker audio system. Keyless entry, push-button start, and a power moonroof enhance your daily driving experience.
Safety is built-in with Honda Sensing technologies, including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, forward collision warning, and automatic emergency brakinggiving you peace of mind wherever you go.
If you're looking for a sharp, reliable, and fun-to-drive sedan, the 2020 Honda Civic Sport in Rallye Red delivers on all fronts.

Home delivery/Canada-wide shipping available. 3rd party inspections are always welcome. Financing available OAC, all credit types approved. Trades are welcome. Dealer #D50184.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AutoAgents

Used 2012 Kia Optima EX for sale in Ottawa, ON
2012 Kia Optima EX 217,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Nissan Sentra S 6MT for sale in Ottawa, ON
2013 Nissan Sentra S 6MT 176,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT 82,685 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email AutoAgents

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoAgents

AutoAgents

BC

20701 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

Call Dealer

613-909-XXXX

(click to show)

613-909-3884

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,990

+ taxes & licensing>

AutoAgents

613-909-3884

2020 Honda Civic