$25,990+ taxes & licensing
2020 Honda Civic
EX Honda Sensing Sedan CVT Accident Free - BC Local Vehicle
2020 Honda Civic
EX Honda Sensing Sedan CVT Accident Free - BC Local Vehicle
Location
AutoAgents
20701 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8
613-909-3884
$25,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
114,895KM
VIN 2HGFC2F86LH022631
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AABC183
- Mileage 114,895 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2020 Honda Civic Sport in eye-catching Rallye Reda sporty and stylish sedan that delivers the perfect mix of performance, comfort, and cutting-edge tech. With 114,895 km, this Civic Sport is in great condition and ready to impress.
Powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with a CVT, the Civic Sport offers responsive acceleration, excellent fuel economy, and a smooth, engaging drive. With its bold styling, centre exhaust, and 18-inch alloy wheels, it stands out on the road with a confident, athletic stance.
Inside, the Civic Sport features a well-appointed cabin with black cloth sport seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a premium 8-speaker audio system. Keyless entry, push-button start, and a power moonroof enhance your daily driving experience.
Safety is built-in with Honda Sensing technologies, including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, forward collision warning, and automatic emergency brakinggiving you peace of mind wherever you go.
If you're looking for a sharp, reliable, and fun-to-drive sedan, the 2020 Honda Civic Sport in Rallye Red delivers on all fronts.
Home delivery/Canada-wide shipping available. 3rd party inspections are always welcome. Financing available OAC, all credit types approved. Trades are welcome. Dealer #D50184.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
AutoAgents
BC
20701 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8
$25,990
+ taxes & licensing>
AutoAgents
613-909-3884
2020 Honda Civic