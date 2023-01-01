Menu
2020 Honda Civic

31,350 KM

Details Description Features

$29,988

+ tax & licensing
$29,988

+ taxes & licensing

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

604-591-8881

2020 Honda Civic

2020 Honda Civic

Sedan EX

2020 Honda Civic

Sedan EX

Location

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

$29,988

+ taxes & licensing

31,350KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9466368
  • Stock #: P214651
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F77LH008955

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P214651
  • Mileage 31,350 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.kingofcarsbc.com/occasion/Honda-Civic_Sedan-2020-id9284838.html

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Remote Starter
Adaptive Cruise Control
Power Seats
Keyless GO
BACK UP CAMERA
PUSH START
Side View Camera
FORWARD COLLISION BRAKING
2020 HONDA CIVIC EX - 31000 KMS ONLY SUNROOF
LANE ASSIST BALANCE OF HONDA FACTORY WARRANTY CALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION 604 533 4499 OR TEXT US AT 604 360 0123 GO TO KINGOFCARSBC.COM AND APPLY FOR A FREE -------- PRE APPROVAL ------- STOCK # P214651 PLUS ADMINISTRATION FEE OF $895 AND ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

