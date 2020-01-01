+ taxes & licensing
604-591-8881
20109 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E4
604-591-8881
+ taxes & licensing
2020 HYUNDAI ELANTRA PREFERRED, AUTO, SUNROOF, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING, AUTONOMOUS EMERGENCY BRAKING (AEB), BLIND SPOT ALERT, LANE KEEPING ALERT, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BLUETOOTH-USB-AUX, PUSH START, KEYLESS GO, STEERING AUDIO CONTROLS, ALARM, ALLOYS,
BALANCE OF HYUNDAI FACTORY WARRANTY
UP TO 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS, OAC
$0 DOWN FINANCING, OAC
LOW RATES, OPEN LOAN, NO PENALTIES, UP TO 96 MONTHS TERM, OAC
STOCK # P204066
PLUS ADMINISTRATION FEE OF $895 AND TAXES
DEALER # 31301
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
20109 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E4