2020 Hyundai Elantra

36,200 KM

$19,980

+ tax & licensing
$19,980

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

2020 Hyundai Elantra

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Essential SE 2.0L 147HP CVT AUTO

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Essential SE 2.0L 147HP CVT AUTO

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$19,980

+ taxes & licensing

36,200KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 6996398
  Stock #: R2911
  VIN: KMHD74LF9LU899745

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 36,200 KM

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Recently arrived off our fleet is this really nice Hyundai Elantra SE 4 door sedan. Powered by a 2.0L 147HP 4 Cyl and mated to a CVT automatic transmission. Nice silver color with black cloth interior. Lots of great options on this one too.

 

Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Tilt, Cruise, AM/FM/Bluetooth with Back Up Camera, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Front Seats and much more.

 

Car comes with 36,200 original kms. Local car with no accidents.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Balance of Factory Warranty
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Back-Up Camera
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

