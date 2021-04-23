2020 Hyundai Elantra...

+ taxes & licensing
604-532-8828
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
604-532-8828
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Recently arrived off our fleet is this really nice Hyundai Elantra SE 4 door sedan. Powered by a 2.0L 147HP 4 Cyl and mated to a CVT automatic transmission. Nice silver color with black cloth interior. Lots of great options on this one too.
Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Tilt, Cruise, AM/FM/Bluetooth with Back Up Camera, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Front Seats and much more.
Car comes with 36,200 original kms. Local car with no accidents.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5