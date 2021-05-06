Menu
2020 Hyundai Elantra

39,000 KM

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

2020 Hyundai Elantra

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package 2.0L 147HP CVT

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package 2.0L 147HP CVT

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Sale

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

39,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 7137187
  Stock #: R2916
  VIN: KMHD84LF7LU948633

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Variable / CVT
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 39,000 KM

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Recently available on our lot is this really nice 2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred Sun and Safety Edition. Powered by a peppy 2.0L 147 HP 4 Cyl mated to a IVT Automatic Transmission. Lots of room for five adults and great on gas. Tons of nice options on this one as well.

 

Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Sunroof, Cruise, Tilt/Telescopic Wheel, Steering Wheel Controls, AM/FM/Bluetooth with Back Up Camera, Height Adjustable Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel and much more.

 

Car comes with 39,000 original km's.

 

Click here to view the CARFAX Report.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Lane Keeping Assist

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

