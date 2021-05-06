+ taxes & licensing
604-532-8828
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
604-532-8828
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Recently available on our lot is this really nice 2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred Sun and Safety Edition. Powered by a peppy 2.0L 147 HP 4 Cyl mated to a IVT Automatic Transmission. Lots of room for five adults and great on gas. Tons of nice options on this one as well.
Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Sunroof, Cruise, Tilt/Telescopic Wheel, Steering Wheel Controls, AM/FM/Bluetooth with Back Up Camera, Height Adjustable Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel and much more.
Car comes with 39,000 original km's.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5