$56,888

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

604-532-8888

2020 Infiniti Q50

RED SPORT

Location

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

5995 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

604-532-8888

Sale Price

$56,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 9,700KM
  • Used
  • Stock #: Q50381
  • VIN: JN1FV7AR2LM660381
Exterior Colour
Graphite Shadow Met
Interior Colour
Quilted Graphite
Body Style
Sedan
Transmission
Automatic

Embrace each exhilarating moment in our 2020 INFINITI Q50 Red Sport Sedan that looks bold and accomplished in Graphite Shadow Met! Powered by a proven 3.0 Litre V6 that offers 400hp while connected to a 7 Speed Automatic transmission for amazing passing maneuvers. You'll go further with this All Wheel Drive's brilliant design while scoring near 10.8L/100km combined. PRICE INCLUDES DOC FEES; FREIGHT &PDI; AND ALL OTHER DEALER CHARGES. ALL TAXES ARE EXTRA. PLEASE ASK OUR BRAND SPECIALLISTS FOR INFORMATION ON SPECIAL INTEREST RATE. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes and license are not included in listing price. Prices INCLUDE the following charges: *Freight & PDI (Pre-Delivery Inspection) of $2095. * Dealer Preparation (Rubber Mats, Wheel Locks, full tank of fuel, complete detail) $455. *Documentation Fee $495. *A/c Tax Recovery $100.00. *Advance Disposal Battery Fee $25.00. *Manufacturer Cash Incentives (vary by model). Special lease and finance rates available (On approved credit) in lieu of Manufacturer Cash Incentives.

Additional Features
  • Metallic Paint

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

5995 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

604-532-8888

