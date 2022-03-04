$36,966+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$36,966
+ taxes & licensing
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
604-591-8881
2020 Jeep Compass
2020 Jeep Compass
NORTH
Location
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
604-591-8881
$36,966
+ taxes & licensing
16,635KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8633741
- Stock #: P214523
- VIN: 3C4NJDBB1LT163756
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Noir
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 16,635 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic (DFH)
2020 JEEP COMPASS NORTH ENGINE: 2.4L MULTIAIR I-4 ZERO EVAP W/ESS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4