2020 Jeep Compass

16,635 KM

$36,966

+ tax & licensing
$36,966

+ taxes & licensing

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

604-591-8881

2020 Jeep Compass

2020 Jeep Compass

NORTH

2020 Jeep Compass

NORTH

Location

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

$36,966

+ taxes & licensing

16,635KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8633741
  Stock #: P214523
  VIN: 3C4NJDBB1LT163756

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Noir
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 16,635 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.kingofcarsbc.com/occasion/Jeep-Compass-2020-id8811219.html

Vehicle Features

Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic (DFH)
2020 JEEP COMPASS NORTH ENGINE: 2.4L MULTIAIR I-4 ZERO EVAP W/ESS

Email King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-XXXX

604-591-8881

