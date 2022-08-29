$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Gladiator
Sport S - Aluminum Wheels
Location
23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8
22,207KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9143101
- Stock #: L2837
- VIN: 1C6HJTAG1LL132837
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 22,207 KM
Vehicle Description
This Jeep Gladiator is ready to change the game of utility vehicles and pickup trucks. This 2020 Jeep Gladiator is fresh on our lot in Langley.
Built with unmistakable Jeep styling and off-road capability, while bringing the utility and hauling power of a pickup truck, you get the best of both worlds with this incredible machine. Thanks to its unmistakable style, rugged off-road technology, and an exhilarating open air truck experience, this unique Jeep Gladiator is ready to change the 4X4 game. This low mileage Regular Cab 4X4 pickup has just 22,207 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Gladiator's trim level is Sport S. The first Jeep truck in a long time, this all new Gladiator was made for those long trails with the only removable cabin panels for an open air trucking experience in the segment. It also comes with aluminum wheels, skid plates, class II towing equipment, two front tow hooks and one rear, blacked out exterior trim, a smart key with push button start, locking interior compartments, Uconnect 3 with a 5 inch display, Bluetooth streaming audio, voice activation, a brake actuated limited slip differential and multiple inputs. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Off-road Suspension, Uconnect, Skid Plates, Streaming Audio, Rear Camera, Proximity Key.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6HJTAG1LL132837.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.pioneermotorslangley.com/finance/
